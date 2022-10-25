Ethereum Gained 8.96% to $1473.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $121.09 today or 8.96% to $1473.00

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 15, 2022, when it traded at $1504.22

--Largest percentage increase since July 28, 2022 when it gained 9.66%

--Up five consecutive days, up 14.92% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 11, 2022, when it rose for 5 straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 31, 2022 when it rose 24.82%

--Up 10.64% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 70.14%

--Down 60.06% year-to-date

--Down 69.31% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.45% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 26, 2021), when it traded at $4262.82

--Down 69.31% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 63.26% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1523.50; highest intraday level since Sept. 15, 2022, when it hit $1653.00

--Up 12.69% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 27, 2022 when it was up as much as 16.97%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1729ET