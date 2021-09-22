Ethereum Gained 9.45% to $3026.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $261.20 today or 9.45% to $3026.36

--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 1, 2021, when it gained 9.94%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 10.8% month-to-date

--Up 309.48% year-to-date

--Down 26.9% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 840.16% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 23, 2020), when it traded at $321.90

--Down 26.90% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 840.16% from its 52-week low of $321.90 on Sept. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3090.00

--Up 11.75% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 26, 2021 when it was up as much as 12.58%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1730ET