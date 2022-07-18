Log in
Ethereum Gained 9.65% to $1473.04 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is up $129.63 today or 9.65% to $1473.04


--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $1477.97

--Up five of the past six days

--Up 45.6% month-to-date

--Down 60.05% year-to-date

--Down 69.31% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 19.03% from 52 weeks ago (July 19, 2021), when it traded at $1819.30

--Down 69.31% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 63.26% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1530.64; highest intraday level since June 12, 2022 when it hit $1550.29

--Up 13.94% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 27.52%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1730ET

