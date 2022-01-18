Log in
Ethereum Lost 0.13% to $3164.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/18/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Ethereum is down $4.19 today or 0.13% to $3164.35


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 10, 2022, when it traded at $3073.50

--Down three consecutive days, down 5.18% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 9, 2022, when it fell 6.93%

--Down 14.19% month-to-date

--Down 14.19% year-to-date

--Down 34.08% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 124.33% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 19, 2021), when it traded at $1410.55

--Down 34.08% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 169.32% from its 52-week low of $1174.95 on Jan. 21, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3086.00

--Down 2.60% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -1.85% 0.074685 Real-time Quote.-4.30%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -0.89% 2794.570906 Real-time Quote.-13.22%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.44% 3165.2 Real-time Quote.-12.84%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
HOT NEWS