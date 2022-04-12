Ethereum Lost 0.15% to $2987.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $4.58 today or 0.15% to $2987.70

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 23, 2022 when it traded at $2981.96

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 9.19% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 4, 2022 when it fell 12%

--Down 9.46% month-to-date

--Down 18.98% year-to-date

--Down 37.76% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.84% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2021), when it traded at $2301.00

--Down 37.76% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 69.03% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2952.45; lowest intraday level since March 23, 2022 when it hit $2922.16

--Down 1.33% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1730ET