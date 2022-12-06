Ethereum Lost 0.22% to $1256.66 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $2.80 today or 0.22% to $1256.66

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 1.61% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 28, 2022, when it fell 3.13%

--Down 65.92% year-to-date

--Down 73.82% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.72% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2021), when it traded at $4292.32

--Down 71.56% from its 52-week high of $4418.54 on Dec. 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.28% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1242.87

--Down 1.32% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

