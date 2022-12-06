Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethereum Lost 0.22% to $1256.66 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is down $2.80 today or 0.22% to $1256.66


--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 1.61% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 28, 2022, when it fell 3.13%

--Down 65.92% year-to-date

--Down 73.82% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.72% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2021), when it traded at $4292.32

--Down 71.56% from its 52-week high of $4418.54 on Dec. 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.28% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1242.87

--Down 1.32% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.75% 0.07424 End-of-day quote.-5.91%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.21% 1200.13 End-of-day quote.-63.81%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.60% 1259.37 End-of-day quote.-66.57%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 98.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.0466 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pSterling Lost 0.51% to $1.2130 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pDollar Gains 0.19% to 137.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pRussia oil price cap launch gives G7 leverage -U.S. Treasury official
RE
05:52pBlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
RE
05:41pCredit Suisse Agrees Deal To Use First Boston Brand On Spun-Off Arm - FT
RE
05:41pCredit suisse agrees deal to use first boston brand on spun-off…
RE
05:35pIn France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
RE
05:32pCommunications Services Down Sharply on Streaming Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..
5Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries

HOT NEWS