Ethereum Lost 0.24% to $1603.66 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $3.84 today or 0.24% to $1603.66

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2022, when it traded at $1579.95

--Down three consecutive days, down 8.85% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 28, 2022, when it fell 13.14%

--Up 1.95% month-to-date

--Down 56.51% year-to-date

--Down 66.59% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 54.84% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2021), when it traded at $3551.43

--Down 66.59% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 77.74% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1554.90

--Down 3.27% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1733ET