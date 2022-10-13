Ethereum Lost 0.33% to $1294.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $4.27 today or 0.33% to $1294.30

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down 2.78% month-to-date

--Down 64.9% year-to-date

--Down 73.04% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.57% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it traded at $3759.36

--Down 73.04% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.45% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1194.37; lowest intraday level since July 16, 2022 when it hit $1192.67

--Down 8.02% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 15, 2022, when it was down as much as 8.87%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1730ET