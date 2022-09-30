Ethereum Lost 0.52% to $1331.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $6.95 today or 0.52% to $1331.30

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 1.48% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 21, 2022, when it fell 3.25%

--Down 15.36% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 63.9% year-to-date

--Down 72.26% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.57% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 1, 2021), when it traded at $3293.01

--Down 72.26% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 47.55% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1315.66

--Down 1.69% at today's intraday low

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1730ET