Ethereum Lost 0.53% to $1210.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $6.46 today or 0.53% to $1210.24

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 19, 2022, when it traded at $1176.05

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it dropped 0.59%

--Down four consecutive days, down 0.95% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 17, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell 7.01%

--Down 6.69% month-to-date

--Down 67.18% year-to-date

--Down 74.79% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.22% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 28, 2021), when it traded at $3807.82

--Down 68.37% from its 52-week high of $3826.65 on Jan. 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.14% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1201.00

--Down 1.29% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1740ET