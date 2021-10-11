Ethereum Lost 0.54% to $3493.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $19.02 today or 0.54% to $3493.73

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 2.39% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 29, 2021, when it fell 5.19%

--Up 17.52% month-to-date

--Up 372.71% year-to-date

--Down 15.61% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 801.28% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2020), when it traded at $387.64

--Down 15.61% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 853.01% from its 52-week low of $366.60 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3379.63

--Down 3.79% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

