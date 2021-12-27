Log in
Ethereum Lost 0.65% to $4061.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Ethereum is down $26.68 today or 0.65% to $4061.30

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 1.46% over this period

--Down 12.23% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2021 when it dropped 13.74%

--Up 449.51% year-to-date

--Down 15.39% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 458.82% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 28, 2020), when it traded at $726.77

--Down 15.39% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 461.00% from its 52-week low of $723.94 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 4037.00

--Down 1.25% at today's intraday low

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.65% 0.079634 Real-time Quote.214.80%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -0.61% 3574.76 Real-time Quote.498.21%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.55% 4049.46 Real-time Quote.453.58%
