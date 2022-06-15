Ethereum Lost 0.83% to $1177.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $9.86 today or 0.83% to $1177.44

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 21, 2021, when it traded at $1174.95

--Down nine consecutive days, down 36.71% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 23, 2017, when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 48.05%

--Down 39.56% month-to-date

--Down 68.07% year-to-date

--Down 75.47% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.99% from 52 weeks ago (June 16, 2021), when it traded at $2402.42

--Down 75.47% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 1015.20; lowest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $870.00

--Down 14.50% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1731ET