Ethereum Lost 0.94% to $1281.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $12.22 today or 0.94% to $1281.77

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.66% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 21, 2022, when it fell 4.17%

--Down 3.72% month-to-date

--Down 65.24% year-to-date

--Down 73.3% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.65% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it traded at $4089.19

--Down 73.30% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.06% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1271.74

--Down 1.72% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1729ET