Ethereum Lost 0.98% to $3083.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $30.59 today or 0.98% to $3083.99

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 10, 2022, when it traded at $3073.50

--Down five consecutive days, down 7.59% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Jan. 10, 2022, when it fell 13.6%

--Down 16.37% month-to-date

--Down 16.37% year-to-date

--Down 35.75% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 162.48% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2021), when it traded at $1174.95

--Down 35.75% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 162.48% from its 52-week low of $1174.95 on Jan. 21, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3083.99

--Down 0.98% at today's intraday low

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1737ET