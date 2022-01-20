Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Lost 0.98% to $3083.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/20/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is down $30.59 today or 0.98% to $3083.99


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 10, 2022, when it traded at $3073.50

--Down five consecutive days, down 7.59% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Jan. 10, 2022, when it fell 13.6%

--Down 16.37% month-to-date

--Down 16.37% year-to-date

--Down 35.75% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 162.48% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2021), when it traded at $1174.95

--Down 35.75% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 162.48% from its 52-week low of $1174.95 on Jan. 21, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3083.99

--Down 0.98% at today's intraday low

--


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.47% 0.07384 Real-time Quote.-6.71%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -2.57% 2657.4 Real-time Quote.-15.95%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -2.90% 3006.9 Real-time Quote.-16.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pJudge orders detention for Oath Keeper charged with U.S. Capitol riot sedition
RE
05:54pGeorgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe
RE
05:53pU.S. charges man with human smuggling after 4 freeze to death near Canada border
RE
05:50pBipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:38pTrump campaign officials, including Giuliani, oversaw 2020 fake electors' plan -CNN
RE
05:38pDogecoin Lost 3.55% to $0.156 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEthereum Lost 0.98% to $3083.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pTaiwan VP to make sensitive U.S. stopovers in visit to Honduras
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rally fizzles as Fed tightening fears spook investors
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS