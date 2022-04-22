Ethereum Lost 1.00% to $2971.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $30.13 today or 1.00% to $2971.28

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 21, 2022 when it traded at $2911.51

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.98% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending April 13, 2022 when it fell 5.61%

--Down 9.96% month-to-date

--Down 19.43% year-to-date

--Down 38.1% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.86% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2021), when it traded at $2323.83

--Down 38.10% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 68.10% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2935.60

--Down 2.19% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1737ET