Ethereum Lost 1.02% to $1307.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $13.51 today or 1.02% to $1307.39
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 2, 2022, when it traded at $1303.74
--Down five of the past six days
--Down four consecutive days, down 4.14% over this period
--Longest losing streak since Oct. 2, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days
--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 21, 2022, when it fell 10.18%
--Down 1.8% month-to-date
--Down 64.55% year-to-date
--Down 72.76% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 62.58% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 11, 2021), when it traded at $3493.73
--Down 72.76% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 44.90% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 1296.73
--Down 1.83% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
