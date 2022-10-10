Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethereum Lost 1.02% to $1307.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is down $13.51 today or 1.02% to $1307.39


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 2, 2022, when it traded at $1303.74

--Down five of the past six days

--Down four consecutive days, down 4.14% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 2, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 21, 2022, when it fell 10.18%

--Down 1.8% month-to-date

--Down 64.55% year-to-date

--Down 72.76% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 62.58% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 11, 2021), when it traded at $3493.73

--Down 72.76% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 44.90% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1296.73

--Down 1.83% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.44% 0.06805 End-of-day quote.-13.75%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.59% 1359.44 End-of-day quote.-59.01%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 0.51% 1322.13 End-of-day quote.-64.90%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.35% to 104.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.37% to $0.9704 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.1057 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.28% to 145.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUK's Truss to tell G7: stick by Ukraine in face of Russian attacks
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 2.76% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.02% to $1307.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.20% to $19242.91 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pSenior U.S. senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Evans: Inflation can fall quickly, with "soft landing" and no rec..
2BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
3Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
4Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Notice of extraordinary general meeting
5Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..

HOT NEWS