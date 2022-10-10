Ethereum Lost 1.02% to $1307.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $13.51 today or 1.02% to $1307.39

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 2, 2022, when it traded at $1303.74

--Down five of the past six days

--Down four consecutive days, down 4.14% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 2, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 21, 2022, when it fell 10.18%

--Down 1.8% month-to-date

--Down 64.55% year-to-date

--Down 72.76% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 62.58% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 11, 2021), when it traded at $3493.73

--Down 72.76% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 44.90% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1296.73

--Down 1.83% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1729ET