Ethereum Lost 1.03% to $1885.13 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $19.61 today or 1.03% to $1885.13

--Down three consecutive days, down 5.36% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 1, 2022, when it fell 6.36%

--Up 9.52% month-to-date

--Down 48.88% year-to-date

--Down 60.73% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.64% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 17, 2021), when it traded at $3072.00

--Down 60.73% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 108.94% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1855.49

--Down 2.59% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1729ET