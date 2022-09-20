Ethereum Lost 1.11% to $1342.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $15.12 today or 1.11% to $1342.61

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 15, 2022 when it traded at $1256.28

--Down eight of the past nine days

--Down three consecutive days, down 8.2% over this period

--Down 14.64% month-to-date

--Down 63.59% year-to-date

--Down 72.03% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 51.45% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2021), when it traded at $2765.16

--Down 72.03% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 48.81% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1330.60

--Down 2.00% at today's intraday low

