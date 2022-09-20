Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
Economy

Ethereum Lost 1.11% to $1342.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is down $15.12 today or 1.11% to $1342.61


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 15, 2022 when it traded at $1256.28

--Down eight of the past nine days

--Down three consecutive days, down 8.2% over this period

--Down 14.64% month-to-date

--Down 63.59% year-to-date

--Down 72.03% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 51.45% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2021), when it traded at $2765.16

--Down 72.03% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 48.81% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1330.60

--Down 2.00% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 2.46% 0.07042 End-of-day quote.-10.75%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 3.03% 1372.57 End-of-day quote.-58.61%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 3.14% 1376.21 End-of-day quote.-63.46%
