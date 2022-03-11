Log in
Ethereum Lost 1.17% to $2573.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Ethereum is down $30.40 today or 1.17% to $2573.60


--Down two consecutive days, down 4.98% over this period

--Down 8.79% month-to-date

--Down 30.21% year-to-date

--Down 46.38% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.37% from 52 weeks ago (March 12, 2021), when it traded at $1758.32

--Down 46.38% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 60.51% from its 52-week low of $1603.41 on March 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2525.19

--Down 3.03% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.07% 0.06603 Real-time Quote.-16.89%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -0.92% 2352.9 Real-time Quote.-26.85%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.66% 2567.543622 Real-time Quote.-29.21%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
