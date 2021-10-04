Ethereum Lost 1.25% to $3384.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $42.67 today or 1.25% to $3384.30

--Down two consecutive days, down 1.3% over this period

--Up 357.91% year-to-date

--Down 18.25% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 861.48% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 5, 2020), when it traded at $351.99

--Down 18.25% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 903.50% from its 52-week low of $337.25 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3278.34

--Down 4.34% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

10-04-21 1729ET