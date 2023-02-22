Ethereum Lost 1.33% to $1619.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $21.79 today or 1.33% to $1619.33

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 14, 2023, when it traded at $1555.78

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.78% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 10, 2023, when it fell 8.82%

--Up 2.7% month-to-date

--Up 35% year-to-date

--Down 66.26% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.21% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 23, 2022), when it traded at $2620.70

--Down 53.87% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 79.48% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1598.89

--Down 2.57% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1730ET