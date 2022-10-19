Ethereum Lost 1.56% to $1293.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $20.45 today or 1.56% to $1293.99

--Down two consecutive days, down 2.74% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 11, 2022, when it fell 2.89%

--Down 2.8% month-to-date

--Down 64.91% year-to-date

--Down 73.04% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.50% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it traded at $4107.96

--Up 43.42% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1288.81

--Down 1.95% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

