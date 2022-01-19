Log in
Ethereum Lost 1.57% to $3114.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/19/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Ethereum is down $49.77 today or 1.57% to $3114.58


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 10, 2022, when it traded at $3073.50

--Down four consecutive days, down 6.67% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 8, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Jan. 10, 2022, when it fell 10.3%

--Down 15.54% month-to-date

--Down 15.54% year-to-date

--Down 35.11% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 135.28% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 20, 2021), when it traded at $1323.76

--Down 35.11% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 165.08% from its 52-week low of $1174.95 on Jan. 21, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3049.30; lowest intraday level since Jan. 10, 2022, when it hit $2933.19

--Down 3.64% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.24% 0.074461 Real-time Quote.-6.09%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.52% 2757.02 Real-time Quote.-13.80%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.33% 3124.82 Real-time Quote.-14.15%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
