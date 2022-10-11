Advanced search
Ethereum Lost 1.88% to $1282.78 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is down $24.61 today or 1.88% to $1282.78


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 15, 2022 when it traded at $1256.28

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down five consecutive days, down 5.95% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 16, 2022, when it fell for 5 straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Sept. 22, 2022, when it fell 9.46%

--Down 3.64% month-to-date

--Down 65.21% year-to-date

--Down 73.28% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.10% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2021), when it traded at $3476.80

--Down 73.28% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.18% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1268.87; lowest intraday level since Oct. 3, 2022, when it hit $1264.34

--Down 2.95% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1730ET

