Ethereum Lost 1.88% to $1282.78 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $24.61 today or 1.88% to $1282.78
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 15, 2022 when it traded at $1256.28
--Down six of the past seven days
--Down five consecutive days, down 5.95% over this period
--Longest losing streak since Sept. 16, 2022, when it fell for 5 straight trading days
--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Sept. 22, 2022, when it fell 9.46%
--Down 3.64% month-to-date
--Down 65.21% year-to-date
--Down 73.28% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 63.10% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2021), when it traded at $3476.80
--Down 73.28% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 42.18% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 1268.87; lowest intraday level since Oct. 3, 2022, when it hit $1264.34
--Down 2.95% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-11-22 1730ET