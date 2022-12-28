Advanced search
Ethereum Lost 1.94% to $1186.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/28/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Ethereum is down $23.47 today or 1.94% to $1186.77


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 19, 2022, when it traded at $1176.05

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 16, 2022, when it dropped 5.54%

--Down five consecutive days, down 2.87% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 9, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Dec. 20, 2022, when it fell 3.8%

--Down 8.5% month-to-date

--Down 67.82% year-to-date

--Down 75.28% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.14% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 29, 2021), when it traded at $3724.98

--Down 68.99% from its 52-week high of $3826.65 on Jan. 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 31.53% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1184.36; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $1152.91

--Down 2.14% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1738ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.06% 0.07252 End-of-day quote.-8.09%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.20% 1138.36 End-of-day quote.-65.67%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.32% 1211.07 End-of-day quote.-67.85%
