Ethereum Lost 1.95% to $1904.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $37.83 today or 1.95% to $1904.74

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.38% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 1, 2022, when it fell 4.69%

--Up 10.66% month-to-date

--Down 48.35% year-to-date

--Down 60.32% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.07% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 16, 2021), when it traded at $3287.85

--Down 60.32% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 111.11% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1874.96

--Down 3.48% at today's intraday low

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1729ET