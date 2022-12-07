Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethereum Lost 1.99% to $1231.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Ethereum is down $25.03 today or 1.99% to $1231.63


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 29, 2022, when it traded at $1219.38

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.57% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 22, 2022, when it fell 6.6%

--Down 5.04% month-to-date

--Down 66.6% year-to-date

--Down 74.34% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.13% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 8, 2021), when it traded at $4418.54

--Down 72.13% from its 52-week high of $4418.54 on Dec. 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.51% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1220.78

--Down 2.86% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it was down as much as 5.41%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.22% 0.0744 End-of-day quote.-5.70%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 1.20% 1214.5 End-of-day quote.-63.38%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 0.95% 1271.38 End-of-day quote.-66.25%
HOT NEWS