Ethereum Lost 1.99% to $1231.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $25.03 today or 1.99% to $1231.63

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 29, 2022, when it traded at $1219.38

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.57% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 22, 2022, when it fell 6.6%

--Down 5.04% month-to-date

--Down 66.6% year-to-date

--Down 74.34% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.13% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 8, 2021), when it traded at $4418.54

--Down 72.13% from its 52-week high of $4418.54 on Dec. 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.51% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1220.78

--Down 2.86% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it was down as much as 5.41%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1733ET