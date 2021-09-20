Ethereum Lost 10.12% to $3019.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $340.02 today or 10.12% to $3019.11

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 18, 2021, when it traded at $3007.34

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it dropped 13.54%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 11.17% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 8, 2021, when it fell 12.06%

--Down 11.01% month-to-date

--Up 308.5% year-to-date

--Down 27.07% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 771.09% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2020), when it traded at $346.59

--Down 27.07% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 837.90% from its 52-week low of $321.90 on Sept. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2925.03; lowest intraday level since Aug. 9, 2021, when it hit $2900.42

--Down 12.92% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it was down as much as 24.97%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1733ET