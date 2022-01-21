Ethereum Lost 15.23% to $2614.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $469.55 today or 15.23% to $2614.44

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 3, 2021, when it traded at $2487.41

--Largest percentage decrease since May 21, 2021 when it dropped 18.57%

--Down six consecutive days, down 21.66% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Sept. 21, 2021, when it fell 22.14%

--Down 29.1% month-to-date

--Down 29.1% year-to-date

--Down 45.53% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 110.22% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 22, 2021), when it traded at $1243.67

--Down 45.53% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 110.22% from its 52-week low of $1243.67 on Jan. 22, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2563.97; lowest intraday level since Aug. 5, 2021, when it hit $2533.45

--Down 16.86% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it was down as much as 24.97%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

