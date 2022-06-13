Ethereum Lost 15.89% to $1243.08 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $234.89 today or 15.89% to $1243.08

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 21, 2021, when it traded at $1174.95

--Largest percentage decrease since May 21, 2021 when it dropped 18.57%

--Down seven consecutive days, down 33.18% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 23, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 38.31%

--Down 36.19% month-to-date

--Down 66.29% year-to-date

--Down 74.1% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 51.10% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2021), when it traded at $2541.84

--Down 74.10% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 1167.52; lowest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $870.00

--Down 21.01% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it was down as much as 24.97%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

