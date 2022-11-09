Ethereum Lost 17.17% to $1105.81 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $229.26 today or 17.17% to $1105.81
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 13, 2022 when it traded at $1075.93
--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 17.60%
--Down five consecutive days, down 32.86% over this period
--Longest losing streak since Oct. 11, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days
--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending June 14, 2022 when it fell 33.76%
--Down 29.4% month-to-date
--Down 70.01% year-to-date
--Down 76.96% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 75.74% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 10, 2021), when it traded at $4557.49
--Down 76.69% from its 52-week high of $4743.20 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 22.56% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 1102.21; lowest intraday level since July 14, 2022 when it hit $1071.38
--Down 17.44% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-09-22 1731ET