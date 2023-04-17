Ethereum is down $44.70 today or 2.11% to $2078.22

--Largest percentage decrease since March 27, 2023 when it dropped 3.06%

--Down two of the past three days

--Up 14.37% month-to-date

--Up 73.25% year-to-date

--Down 56.7% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.85% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2022), when it traded at $3005.18

--Down 32.84% from its 52-week high of $3094.31 on April 19, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 130.34% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2062.06

--Down 2.87% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since March 27, 2023 when it was down as much as 4.05%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1729ET