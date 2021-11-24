Ethereum Lost 2.17% to $4257.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $94.21 today or 2.17% to $4257.24

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 0.29% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 12.38%

--Up 476.02% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 11.31% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 635.92% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 25, 2020), when it traded at $578.49

--Down 11.31% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 730.54% from its 52-week low of $512.59 on Nov. 26, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 4170.08

--Down 4.17% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1733ET