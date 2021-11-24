Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Lost 2.17% to $4257.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/24/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is down $94.21 today or 2.17% to $4257.24

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 0.29% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 12.38%

--Up 476.02% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 11.31% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 635.92% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 25, 2020), when it traded at $578.49

--Down 11.31% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 730.54% from its 52-week low of $512.59 on Nov. 26, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 4170.08

--Down 4.17% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pUK to expand development finance investment to boost growth
RE
05:54pHow a little Texas town snagged a $17 billion Samsung chip plant deal
RE
05:52pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 90.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:52pEuro Lost 0.43% to $1.1201 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:52pSterling Lost 0.37% to $1.3328 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pDollar Gains 0.26% to 115.42 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pCanada finance minister says global forces are responsible for rising inflation, we cannot look for a made-in-canada solution
RE
05:36pUP, UP, UP : Canada house prices poised to surge again despite central bank warning
RE
05:34pDogecoin Lost 3.75% to $0.218 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 2.17% to $4257.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
3U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
4Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
5U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist

HOT NEWS