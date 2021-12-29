Ethereum Lost 2.18% to $3724.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $82.84 today or 2.18% to $3724.98

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 17, 2021, when it traded at $3700.98

--Down five of the past six days

--Down four consecutive days, down 9.62% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 4, 2021, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 4, 2021, when it fell 12.13%

--Down 19.5% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2020 when it dropped 39.74%

--Up 404% year-to-date

--Down 22.4% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 397.24% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2020), when it traded at $749.13

--Down 22.40% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 410.28% from its 52-week low of $729.99 on Jan. 1, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3700.00; lowest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2021, when it hit $3655.42

--Down 2.83% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1732ET