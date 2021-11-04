Log in
Ethereum Lost 2.18% to $4517.22 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/04/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is down $100.78 today or 2.18% to $4517.22

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Up 511.19% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 2.18% from its all-time high of $4618.00 on Nov. 3, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 992.04% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2020), when it traded at $413.65

--Down 2.18% from its 52-week high of $4618.00 on Nov. 3, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 992.04% from its 52-week low of $413.65 on Nov. 5, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 4423.32

--Down 4.22% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Oct. 27, 2021, when it was down as much as 7.47%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1730ET

