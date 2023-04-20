Ethereum is down $43.55 today or 2.20% to $1938.10

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 12, 2023 when it traded at $1908.85

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.39% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 10, 2023 when it fell 8.15%

--Up 6.66% month-to-date

--Up 61.57% year-to-date

--Down 59.62% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 35.43% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it traded at $3001.41

--Down 35.43% from its 52-week high of $3001.41 on April 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 114.81% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1917.36

--Down 3.24% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

