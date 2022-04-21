Ethereum Lost 2.71% to $3001.41 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $83.59 today or 2.71% to $3001.41

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 12, 2022 when it traded at $2987.70

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 3% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 12, 2022 when it fell 9.19%

--Down 9.05% month-to-date

--Down 18.61% year-to-date

--Down 37.47% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 24.64% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2021), when it traded at $2408.00

--Down 37.47% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 69.80% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2995.21

--Down 2.91% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

