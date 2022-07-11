Log in
Ethereum Lost 3.47% to $1136.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/11/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ethereum is down $40.88 today or 3.47% to $1136.62


--Largest percentage decrease since June 30, 2022 when it dropped 8.69%

--Down three consecutive days, down 8.51% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 30, 2022 when it fell 15.85%

--Up 12.35% month-to-date

--Down 69.18% year-to-date

--Down 76.32% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.91% from 52 weeks ago (July 12, 2021), when it traded at $2026.57

--Down 76.32% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 25.98% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1129.95

--Down 4.04% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1734ET

