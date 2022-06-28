Ethereum Lost 3.47% to $1160.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $41.69 today or 3.47% to $1160.55

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 6.98% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 17.74%

--Down 40.43% month-to-date

--Down 68.53% year-to-date

--Down 75.82% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.04% from 52 weeks ago (June 29, 2021), when it traded at $2191.26

--Up 28.63% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1151.88

--Down 4.19% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

