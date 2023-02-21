Ethereum Lost 3.50% to $1641.12 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $59.58 today or 3.50% to $1641.12

--Largest percentage decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it dropped 6.76%

--Down three of the past four days

--Up 4.08% month-to-date

--Up 36.81% year-to-date

--Down 65.81% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.98% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 22, 2022), when it traded at $2604.01

--Down 53.25% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.89% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1637.65

--Down 3.71% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it was down as much as 7.68%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1729ET