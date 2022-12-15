Ethereum Lost 3.52% to $1264.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $46.20 today or 3.52% to $1264.65

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it dropped 3.63%

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.21% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 9.7%

--Down 2.49% month-to-date

--Down 65.71% year-to-date

--Down 73.65% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 68.63% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 16, 2021), when it traded at $4030.84

--Down 69.32% from its 52-week high of $4121.52 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 40.17% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1261.23

--Down 3.79% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it was down as much as 5.41%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1731ET