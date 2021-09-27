Ethereum Lost 3.67% to $2974.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $113.47 today or 3.67% to $2974.94

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 12.32% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2021 when it dropped 13.74%

--Up 302.52% year-to-date

--Down 28.14% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 720.15% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2020), when it traded at $362.73

--Down 28.14% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 782.12% from its 52-week low of $337.25 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2960.88

--Down 4.13% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

