Ethereum Lost 3.75% to $2863.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $111.66 today or 3.75% to $2863.28

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.29% over this period

--Down 15.61% month-to-date

--Up 287.41% year-to-date

--Down 30.84% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 700.42% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2020), when it traded at $357.72

--Down 30.84% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 749.01% from its 52-week low of $337.25 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2806.54

--Down 5.66% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1731ET