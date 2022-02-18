Log in
Ethereum Lost 3.90% to $2783.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/18/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Ethereum is down $113.03 today or 3.90% to $2783.64


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 3, 2022, when it traded at $2657.49

--Down two consecutive days, down 11.25% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell 20.59%

--Up 3.84% month-to-date

--Down 24.51% year-to-date

--Down 42.01% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.17% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 19, 2021), when it traded at $1957.91

--Down 42.01% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 96.57% from its 52-week low of $1416.12 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 2754.90; lowest intraday level since Feb. 4, 2022, when it hit $2646.62

--Down 4.89% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -2.07% 0.069514 Real-time Quote.-10.70%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -3.08% 2458.12 Real-time Quote.-21.82%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -3.55% 2781.87 Real-time Quote.-21.92%
