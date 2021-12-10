Ethereum Lost 4.03% to $3999.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $168.09 today or 4.03% to $3999.61

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 27, 2021, when it traded at $3984.14

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 9.48% over this period

--Down 13.56% month-to-date

--Up 441.16% year-to-date

--Down 16.67% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 627.94% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 11, 2020), when it traded at $549.44

--Down 16.67% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 627.94% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3936.02

--Down 5.56% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

