Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Lost 4.03% to $3999.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/10/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is down $168.09 today or 4.03% to $3999.61

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 27, 2021, when it traded at $3984.14

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 9.48% over this period

--Down 13.56% month-to-date

--Up 441.16% year-to-date

--Down 16.67% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 627.94% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 11, 2020), when it traded at $549.44

--Down 16.67% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 627.94% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 3936.02

--Down 5.56% at today's intraday low

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -4.24% 0.08305 Real-time Quote.240.57%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -5.12% 3497.378546 Real-time Quote.501.63%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -4.91% 3958.2 Real-time Quote.466.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pUtilities Up On Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:53pCommunications Services Flat Amid Growth Reservations -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:52pTech Rallies As Traders Buy Into Omicron-Resilient Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:50pFinancials Flat As Inflation Pressures Offset Growth Worries -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:49pConsumer Cos Up As Inflation Data Not As Bad As Feared -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:48pUK minister offers to mediate Airbus-Qatar Airways dispute
RE
05:48pHealth Care Up As Traders Guard Against Omicron Fallout -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:47pIndustrials Up After Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:38pMarket action 'has not been great' -analyst
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 0.51% to 113.38 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval -sourc..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Southwest Airlines, ..
4Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
5Analysis-Stagflation at hand? Inflation, check. Stagnant growth not so ..

HOT NEWS