  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Ethereum Lost 4.48% to $1744.16 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ethereum is down $81.89 today or 4.48% to $1744.16


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 28, 2021 when it traded at $1667.28

--Down five consecutive days, down 13% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 9, 2022 when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending May 13, 2022 when it fell 19.52%

--Down 37.45% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2020 when it dropped 39.74%

--Down 52.7% year-to-date

--Down 63.66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 28.08% from 52 weeks ago (May 28, 2021), when it traded at $2424.99

--Down 63.66% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 1715.00; lowest intraday level since May 12, 2022 when it hit $1707.51

--Down 6.08% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1733ET

