Ethereum Lost 4.49% to $1187.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $55.78 today or 4.49% to $1187.30

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 21, 2021, when it traded at $1174.95

--Down eight consecutive days, down 36.18% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 23, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 45.37%

--Down 39.05% month-to-date

--Down 67.8% year-to-date

--Down 75.26% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.93% from 52 weeks ago (June 15, 2021), when it traded at $2522.43

--Down 75.26% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 1077.23; lowest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $870.00

--Down 13.34% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1731ET