Ethereum Lost 4.53% to $1107.93 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $52.62 today or 4.53% to $1107.93

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 11.2% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 23.37%

--Down 43.13% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2018 when it dropped 53.84%

--Down 69.96% year-to-date

--Down 76.92% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.52% from 52 weeks ago (June 30, 2021), when it traded at $2239.11

--Down 76.92% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 22.80% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1086.14

--Down 6.41% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1730ET