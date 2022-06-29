Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Lost 4.53% to $1107.93 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is down $52.62 today or 4.53% to $1107.93


--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 11.2% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 23.37%

--Down 43.13% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2018 when it dropped 53.84%

--Down 69.96% year-to-date

--Down 76.92% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.52% from 52 weeks ago (June 30, 2021), when it traded at $2239.11

--Down 76.92% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 22.80% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1086.14

--Down 6.41% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pSouth Korea to raise minimum wage by 5% next year
RE
05:51pExclusive-California lithium tax would delay shipments to automakers, executives warn
RE
05:46pDollar gains, yields ease after Powell inflation comments
RE
05:42pDonald Trump released from contempt order in New York civil probe
RE
05:41pEU backs crypto anti-money laundering rules to crack down on dirty money
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 97.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.76% to $1.0442 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.54% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.31% to 136.57 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 4.14% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..
5Schnitzer Steel Industries : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financia..

HOT NEWS