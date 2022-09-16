Ethereum Lost 4.54% to $1436.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is down $68.22 today or 4.54% to $1436.00

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 26, 2022 when it traded at $1379.02

--Down five consecutive days, down 18.38% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 18, 2022 when it fell for 12 straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Aug. 20, 2022, when it fell 19.57%

--Down 8.71% month-to-date

--Down 61.06% year-to-date

--Down 70.08% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 57.49% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2021), when it traded at $3378.01

--Down 70.08% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 59.16% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 1409.79; lowest intraday level since July 27, 2022 when it hit $1370.79

--Down 6.28% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1731ET